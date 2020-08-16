Sign up
Photo 1877
Six Noisy Miner Birds In A Grevillea Tree ~
Noisy & the tree was swaying....
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
0
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4297
photos
72
followers
74
following
514% complete
View this month »
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
1876
1877
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
13th August 2020 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree.
,
flower.
,
birds.
,
grevillea.
