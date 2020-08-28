Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1889
Swimming Through The Duckweed ~
One little swamp hen & reflections.
At the lake.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4321
photos
73
followers
75
following
517% complete
View this month »
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
Latest from all albums
2429
1886
2430
1887
2431
1888
2432
1889
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th August 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake.
,
.
,
shadows.
,
bird.
,
reflections.
,
weed.
Sue Cooper
ace
It must be hard work swimming through that weed. Lovely capture.
August 27th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close