Aboriginal Design ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1891

Aboriginal Design ~

Some of the outdoor seating at the Uni. have these beautiful aboriginal paintings on them.
They are so effective & eye catching.

30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Valerie Chesney

Beryl Lloyd ace
I simply love the aboriginal art , the raw simplicity and the patterns in it is beautifully displayed here ! fav.
August 29th, 2020  
