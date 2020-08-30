Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1891
Aboriginal Design ~
Some of the outdoor seating at the Uni. have these beautiful aboriginal paintings on them.
They are so effective & eye catching.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4325
photos
73
followers
75
following
518% complete
View this month »
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
Latest from all albums
2431
1888
2432
1889
2433
1890
2434
1891
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun!
Taken
28th August 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
collage
,
.
,
seats.
,
university.
,
aboriginal.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I simply love the aboriginal art , the raw simplicity and the patterns in it is beautifully displayed here ! fav.
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close