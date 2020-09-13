Sign up
Paper Bark Trees In The Late Afternoon Sunshine ~
Couldn’t resist capturing the colour & texture in these beautiful trees.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
paper
,
tree.
,
trunk.
,
bark.
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful textures!
September 12th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful colour tones and textures !
September 12th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
The have such wonderful texture
September 12th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful, I love the sunshine!
September 12th, 2020
