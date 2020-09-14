Sign up
Photo 1906
Hey, Something Just Flew Past Here ~
These two cormorants/shags heads turned in unison as I lifted my camera ..
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
0
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4355
photos
72
followers
75
following
522% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun!
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th September 2020 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
birds.
,
wings.
,
cormorants.
