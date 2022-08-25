Sign up
Photo 2731
Lyle Lake
Lyle Lake from the trail higher up. This lake is about an hour south of Basalt, CO. Thank you for viewing. Best on black.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
0
0
Harbie
ace
@harbie
I love to take photos and thought this would be a fun way to learn to use more of the features on my camera and...
3140
photos
69
followers
74
following
748% complete
View this month »
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365 Year #2 & #3
Camera
SM-A716V
Taken
18th August 2022 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
mountain
,
outside
,
water
,
cloud
,
trees
,
clouds
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
trail
,
summer
,
lake
,
colorado
