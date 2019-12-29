Previous
The railway bridge by haskar
Photo 1048

The railway bridge

Toruń railway bridge over the Vistula River has been built in 1868-77. A truss structure on concrete pillars.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

haskar

Monique ace
Great shot
December 30th, 2019  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful looks very vintage
December 30th, 2019  
