Photo 1048
The railway bridge
Toruń railway bridge over the Vistula River has been built in 1868-77. A truss structure on concrete pillars.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1134
photos
188
followers
159
following
287% complete
1048
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
construction
,
nik
Monique
ace
Great shot
December 30th, 2019
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful looks very vintage
December 30th, 2019
