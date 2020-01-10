Previous
Next
St. Anne's Church in Warsaw by haskar
Photo 1060

St. Anne's Church in Warsaw

10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh gosh, is Anne a Polish name? A nice POV - can almost imagine myself here!
January 11th, 2020  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful night shot...fav.
January 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise