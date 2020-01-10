Sign up
Photo 1060
St. Anne's Church in Warsaw
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1146
photos
190
followers
161
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
10th January 2020 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
church
Maggiemae
ace
Oh gosh, is Anne a Polish name? A nice POV - can almost imagine myself here!
January 11th, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful night shot...fav.
January 11th, 2020
