And yet color by haskar
Photo 1071

And yet color

Taking this shot I was thinking about the b&w texture. However, during processing I found that the color is decisive here.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Peter H ace
Yes, blue and orange/yellow always seem to go well. Very nice.
January 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
What a beautiful circle - it must have meant something! The colours are very spanish as is the blue sky!
January 22nd, 2020  
