Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1071
And yet color
Taking this shot I was thinking about the b&w texture. However, during processing I found that the color is decisive here.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1158
photos
193
followers
166
following
293% complete
View this month »
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
21st January 2020 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texture
,
colour
Peter H
ace
Yes, blue and orange/yellow always seem to go well. Very nice.
January 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
What a beautiful circle - it must have meant something! The colours are very spanish as is the blue sky!
January 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close