Escalator by haskar
Photo 1075

Escalator

25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
excellent POV and processing
January 26th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Because its winter over there, you don't get any bald heads in this shot!
January 26th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
January 26th, 2020  
Louise
Well spotted, such a lot of great lines here!
January 26th, 2020  
Peter H ace
Just wonderful, you really do have an eye for this.
January 26th, 2020  
