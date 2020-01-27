Sign up
Photo 1077
International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Umschlagplatz in Warsaw
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Umschlagplatz
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
memory
tribute
warsaw
Graeme Stevens
ace
We should never forget
January 28th, 2020
