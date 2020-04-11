Previous
Sneeze season will start soon by haskar
Photo 1106

Sneeze season will start soon

Populus nigra with flowers in catkins
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
KV ace
They have interesting shapes and color... very unique shot. Fav
April 11th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful details and light
April 11th, 2020  
FBailey ace
How very photogenic!
April 11th, 2020  
JackieR ace
I've started taking my anti-histamines!!!

Fab focus
April 11th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look like they are ready to leap at your nose :)
April 11th, 2020  
