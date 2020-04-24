Sign up
Photo 1112
Tulips
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
22
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1284
photos
201
followers
170
following
304% complete
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1109
1110
157
1111
158
1112
159
160
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
22
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th April 2020 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
colour
,
spting
Jean
ace
gorgeous!
April 24th, 2020
tony gig
Lovely colourful Tulips... Fav
April 24th, 2020
Lee
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 24th, 2020
Kathy
ace
Nice capture of the mulitple petals and the deep pink color.
April 24th, 2020
Mary
ace
Lovely shot
April 24th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are such a great colour and I like the curling feel
April 24th, 2020
Paula C
ace
Lovely colour
April 24th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
April 24th, 2020
Corinne
ace
Nice line of flowers
April 25th, 2020
Faye Turner
Beautiful colour and capture
April 25th, 2020
Tom
ace
Beautiful, great focus and color
April 25th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful, like three little maids.
April 25th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely blooms!
April 25th, 2020
Marnie
ace
Very pretty
April 25th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wonderful colors, wonderful lighting!
April 25th, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
They're so vibrants. Lovely shot!
April 25th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 25th, 2020
Monique
ace
Lovely colour
April 25th, 2020
Margo
ace
lovely
April 25th, 2020
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful.
April 25th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty, lovely colour
April 25th, 2020
Santina
fantastic shot, i like the color
April 25th, 2020
