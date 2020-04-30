Previous
Next
Moka pot by haskar
Photo 1117

Moka pot

30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
306% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice 30-shot calendar! Each day was creatively composed! Well done!
April 30th, 2020  
Paula C ace
Brilliant! Well done
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise