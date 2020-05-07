Previous
Next
Learning to walk a tightrope by haskar
Photo 1124

Learning to walk a tightrope

I liked their expression. Well, the beginnings are hard.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
That looks so precarious! Glad he's not above a big drop:)
May 7th, 2020  
KV ace
What a look of concentration... that looks very difficult.
May 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise