Photo 1131
Catching the sun
This is one of the sculptures of Magdalena Abakanowicz placed in a park in Warsaw. I liked how it catches the Sun.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1310
photos
206
followers
175
following
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1125
1126
4
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
14th May 2020 6:35pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
sun
city
sculpture
sarah
ace
Great timing ! Fun shot
May 14th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
What a perfect POV. Great composition!
May 14th, 2020
bruni
ace
Timing is just right. awesome sculpture and in this case suncatcher. fav.
May 14th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice composition!
May 14th, 2020
