Catching the sun by haskar
Photo 1131

Catching the sun

This is one of the sculptures of Magdalena Abakanowicz placed in a park in Warsaw. I liked how it catches the Sun.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
sarah ace
Great timing ! Fun shot
May 14th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
What a perfect POV. Great composition!
May 14th, 2020  
bruni ace
Timing is just right. awesome sculpture and in this case suncatcher. fav.
May 14th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice composition!
May 14th, 2020  
