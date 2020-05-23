Sign up
Photo 1138
Halo
I usually take a maximum of two lenses. This morning I changed the wide-angle zoom to a light tele. Then I regretted it.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1317
photos
205
followers
174
following
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd May 2020 9:44am
Tags
sky
,
cloud
Kathy
ace
Nice capture of the street signs and the halo of sunlight.
May 23rd, 2020
Dianne
Always the way! Still a great image even if it wasn’t quite what you had desired.
May 23rd, 2020
