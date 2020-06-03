Sign up
Photo 1149
Teenagers and coronavirus
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1333
photos
204
followers
173
following
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1144
169
1145
5
1146
1147
1148
1149
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd June 2020 7:08pm
sunset
teenager
virus
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ouch that's frightening - no wonder this virus love humans, we spread it so quickly. then I think - hang on that should be the most normal looking image! I hate this most about what this virus is doing to our perception of normal.
fantastic water sparkles!
June 4th, 2020
