Photo 1151
Strong ties
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1335
photos
203
followers
173
following
315% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th June 2020 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
close-up
,
shape
Issi Bannerman
ace
So very pretty.
June 7th, 2020
*lynn
ace
super lighting and clarity
June 7th, 2020
Margo
ace
Great find
June 7th, 2020
Mona
ace
I so love those tenrils. Each and everyone a piece of art. Greatly captured.
June 7th, 2020
