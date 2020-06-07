Sign up
After storm
The ruins of the 12th century castle in Czersk. Located on a high bank near the Vistula River. In the area called the Polish garden full of apple, cherry and strawberry.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
weather
,
castle
FBailey
ace
Lovely framing, glorious light
June 8th, 2020
Margo
ace
Very nice shot
June 8th, 2020
