After storm by haskar
Photo 1152

After storm

The ruins of the 12th century castle in Czersk. Located on a high bank near the Vistula River. In the area called the Polish garden full of apple, cherry and strawberry.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

FBailey ace
Lovely framing, glorious light
June 8th, 2020  
Margo ace
Very nice shot
June 8th, 2020  
