New Year's walk by haskar
New Year's walk

I like toning pictures. Here I chose a cold tone to illustrate what a strange place the always merry and crowded streets have become for us. I wish everyone that this pandemic time will end and joy will return to our cities.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Peter H ace
This shot sings to me of Middle Europe - so evocative, and, as you say, very strange in these times. But the vaccines are around the corner, it will be a different world for us by Easter!
January 1st, 2021  
Helen Jane ace
yes, the tone suits the mood and I am enjoying the leading lines of the road surface. Happy New Year - I hope with you that it will bring relief from the pandemic.
January 1st, 2021  
