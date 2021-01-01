Sign up
Photo 1356
New Year's walk
I like toning pictures. Here I chose a cold tone to illustrate what a strange place the always merry and crowded streets have become for us. I wish everyone that this pandemic time will end and joy will return to our cities.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
2
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Peter H
ace
This shot sings to me of Middle Europe - so evocative, and, as you say, very strange in these times. But the vaccines are around the corner, it will be a different world for us by Easter!
January 1st, 2021
Helen Jane
ace
yes, the tone suits the mood and I am enjoying the leading lines of the road surface. Happy New Year - I hope with you that it will bring relief from the pandemic.
January 1st, 2021
