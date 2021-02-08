Previous
Waiting for the tram by haskar
Photo 1390

Waiting for the tram

We had a lot of snow today but life goes on
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! Excellent capture!
February 8th, 2021  
bruni ace
I like this capture. people are trying to hide from the snow.
February 8th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the processing wow
February 8th, 2021  
