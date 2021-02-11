Previous
Winter hats by haskar
Photo 1393

Winter hats

Taking advantage of the break in snowfall, I made some winter close up.
11th February 2021

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, fav
February 11th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great find
February 11th, 2021  
