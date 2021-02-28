Previous
blooming by haskar
blooming

Such a gray and gloomy day today. When I met this witch hazel in full bloom, I immediately saw the world in other colors.
haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
marlboromaam (Mags)
Stunning color!
February 28th, 2021  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
February 28th, 2021  
gloria jones
Neat dof and color
February 28th, 2021  
LucyDolittle
Golden detail. Beautiful
February 28th, 2021  
Milanie
Isn't it nice that it comes out so early
February 28th, 2021  
*lynn
beautiful sign of spring ... I'm sure looking forward to spring blooms here!
February 28th, 2021  
Paula C
Pretty soft image
February 28th, 2021  
