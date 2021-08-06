Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1567
Snail
It's raining and I'm practicing droplets. Suddenly I noticed it and took a few shots. I like the one with a very shallow depth of field.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1830
photos
247
followers
216
following
429% complete
View this month »
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
Latest from all albums
1562
1563
1564
1565
22
1566
23
1567
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th August 2021 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
rain
,
snail
,
close-up
,
dof
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close