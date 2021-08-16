Sign up
Photo 1576
Impression
The storm front has come. Very strong wind and rain with hail.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th August 2021 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
,
wind
,
leat
,
impression
,
movment
kali
ace
lovely painterly effect, we have similar weather this evening
August 17th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
I love the abstract feel and the colours, :)
August 17th, 2021
365 Project
close