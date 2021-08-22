Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1582
Autumn leaf
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1846
photos
247
followers
218
following
433% complete
View this month »
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
Latest from all albums
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
24
1582
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2021 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
close-up
,
high-key
Hazel
ace
Exquisite!
August 22nd, 2021
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great focus & DOF
August 22nd, 2021
Rob Z
ace
The perfect illustration of Autumn. :)
August 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close