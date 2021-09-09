Sign up
Photo 1599
Sulphur shelfs
It looks great especially during the golden hour. But this fungus destroys the tree which dies after a few years.
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1865
photos
250
followers
219
following
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
Tags
fall
,
fungus
,
golden-hour
,
textures.
Joan Robillard
ace
Really beabeautiful
September 9th, 2021
