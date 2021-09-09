Previous
Next
Sulphur shelfs by haskar
Photo 1599

Sulphur shelfs

It looks great especially during the golden hour. But this fungus destroys the tree which dies after a few years.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
438% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Really beabeautiful
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise