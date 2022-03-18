Sign up
Photo 1777
Awakening
The first leaves on a rose bush in the spring sun
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2085
photos
250
followers
223
following
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
1771
1772
1773
39
1774
1775
1776
1777
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
18th March 2022 3:16pm
Tags
leaf
,
spring
,
rose
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such promise!
March 19th, 2022
