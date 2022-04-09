Previous
Somewhere in the bushes by haskar
Photo 1799

Somewhere in the bushes

I found these leaves on a bush. They differed from the others by the lack of a green dye. And they looked very interesting.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Heather ace
Great focus and such a lovely colour. I wonder who this is. Fav
April 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 9th, 2022  
KWind ace
Gorgeous focus and dof. Love the colour.
April 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This splashes of my screen, fantastic composed, focus , colors.
April 9th, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful nature shot. Wonderful colours...
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
