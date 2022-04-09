Sign up
Photo 1799
Somewhere in the bushes
I found these leaves on a bush. They differed from the others by the lack of a green dye. And they looked very interesting.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th April 2022 4:47pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
leaf
spring
close-up
bush
Heather
ace
Great focus and such a lovely colour. I wonder who this is. Fav
April 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 9th, 2022
KWind
ace
Gorgeous focus and dof. Love the colour.
April 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This splashes of my screen, fantastic composed, focus , colors.
April 9th, 2022
tony gig
Beautiful nature shot. Wonderful colours...
April 9th, 2022
