Photo 1885
The young storks
They are already quite big. They fly a little, but prefer to wait in the nest for their parents. I liked how they all look in one direction.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2219
photos
244
followers
224
following
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th July 2022 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
summer
