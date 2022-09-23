Sign up
Photo 1953
A common lizard
Throughout the season, I haven't met any reptiles. And today, on the first day of fall, I found it.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2333
photos
240
followers
221
following
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd September 2022 2:54pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reptile
,
lizard
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! That's a dandy specimen.
September 23rd, 2022
Heather
ace
Great sighting and capture. It almost looks like a thick twig! Fav
September 23rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful - a lovely find and capture ! Such lovely colour tones and texture to his skin ! fav
September 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice spotting. Terrific detail in the image.
September 23rd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great shot of an elusive creature!
September 23rd, 2022
