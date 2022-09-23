Previous
Next
A common lizard by haskar
Photo 1953

A common lizard

Throughout the season, I haven't met any reptiles. And today, on the first day of fall, I found it.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture! That's a dandy specimen.
September 23rd, 2022  
Heather ace
Great sighting and capture. It almost looks like a thick twig! Fav
September 23rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful - a lovely find and capture ! Such lovely colour tones and texture to his skin ! fav
September 23rd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Very nice spotting. Terrific detail in the image.
September 23rd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great shot of an elusive creature!
September 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise