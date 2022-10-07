Sign up
Photo 1967
A wonderful autumn afternoon
This is the city of Warsaw, more precisely the floodplain on the Vistula River. The right bank of the river is fortified and built-up. The left bank is left to nature and this is what it looks like in the fall.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2348
photos
240
followers
221
following
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
Tags
tree
,
field
,
autumn
,
colour
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2022
Tina
Looks wonderfull
October 7th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely autumn colours
October 7th, 2022
