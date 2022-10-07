Previous
A wonderful autumn afternoon by haskar
Photo 1967

A wonderful autumn afternoon

This is the city of Warsaw, more precisely the floodplain on the Vistula River. The right bank of the river is fortified and built-up. The left bank is left to nature and this is what it looks like in the fall.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 7th, 2022  
Tina
Looks wonderfull
October 7th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely autumn colours
October 7th, 2022  
