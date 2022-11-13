Previous
The Amber Rose by haskar
Photo 2004

The Amber Rose

It's more of an LR editing exercise. I wanted to check out some new features that I hadn't used before. Object selection and background desaturation.
haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

carol white
Lovely.Fav😊
November 13th, 2022  
