The rook

Rooks occur in Poland throughout the year. But in summer they are different than in winter. Wester rooks flew to the south and west of Europe, and those from far north-eastern Europe came to us. The winter ones live in huge colonies and make a lot of noise. They differ from the black crow with a strong white beak and a beautiful purple hue. In ultraviolet, which is how these birds see the world, they are very colorful.