A little more autumn by haskar
Photo 2009

A little more autumn

After the last cold days, the colors have become even more intense. And when they come together, they create a beautiful pattern.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

haskar

ace
haskar
Martina
Great patterns, and colors...
November 18th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
It makes a beautiful leaf scarf. Nicely captured.
November 18th, 2022  
carol white ace
Lovely autumn colours and details.Fav😊
November 18th, 2022  
