Photo 2009
A little more autumn
After the last cold days, the colors have become even more intense. And when they come together, they create a beautiful pattern.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2397
photos
246
followers
226
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th November 2022 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
shape
,
textures
,
colour
Martina
Great patterns, and colors...
November 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
It makes a beautiful leaf scarf. Nicely captured.
November 18th, 2022
carol white
ace
Lovely autumn colours and details.Fav😊
November 18th, 2022
