Photo 2028
Colours in winter
It is very gray and gloomy. It's raining today, but the temperature is above zero and it's not snow. On such days, colorful berries on the bushes catch the eye and bring comfort.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th December 2022 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
color
,
bush
,
close-up.
Mags
ace
Lovely colors and water drops!
December 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Rained here too.
December 7th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they look extra good being wet like this
December 7th, 2022
Heather
ace
Well done to capture such beautiful colours and light on such a gloomy day! Fav
December 7th, 2022
