Previous
Next
Colours in winter by haskar
Photo 2028

Colours in winter

It is very gray and gloomy. It's raining today, but the temperature is above zero and it's not snow. On such days, colorful berries on the bushes catch the eye and bring comfort.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
555% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely colors and water drops!
December 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Rained here too.
December 7th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look extra good being wet like this
December 7th, 2022  
Heather ace
Well done to capture such beautiful colours and light on such a gloomy day! Fav
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise