Photo 2031
Festive reflections
Best on black
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2422
photos
246
followers
226
following
556% complete
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
321
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th December 2022 5:20pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
reflection
,
colour
,
festive
Mags
ace
Looks like a crown!
December 10th, 2022
