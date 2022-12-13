Sign up
Photo 2034
Winter roses
Taken yesterday. This morning there was a thaw, and in the afternoon frost seized and everything froze. In such conditions, when you don't have to, don't leave the house.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2425
photos
247
followers
226
following
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
close-up
,
rose
Milanie
ace
This is beautiful!
December 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely with the snow.
December 13th, 2022
