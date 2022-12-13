Previous
Next
Winter roses by haskar
Photo 2034

Winter roses

Taken yesterday. This morning there was a thaw, and in the afternoon frost seized and everything froze. In such conditions, when you don't have to, don't leave the house.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
This is beautiful!
December 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
Lovely with the snow.
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise