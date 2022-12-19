Previous
A winter morning by haskar
A winter morning

Today was a beautiful winter day, but tomorrow is supposed to be a thaw and very slippery.
19th December 2022

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
carol white
A lovely wintry scene.Fav😊
December 19th, 2022  
Hazel
Magical light!
December 19th, 2022  
Karen
That naked tree in the snow with the sun peeping behind it is beautiful! Wonderful capture.
December 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
Pretty morning shot.
December 19th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨
how beautiful
December 19th, 2022  
