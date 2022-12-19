Sign up
Photo 2040
A winter morning
Today was a beautiful winter day, but tomorrow is supposed to be a thaw and very slippery.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
10
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th December 2022 8:43am
Privacy
Tags
tree
snow
winter
morning
carol white
ace
A lovely wintry scene.Fav😊
December 19th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Magical light!
December 19th, 2022
Karen
ace
That naked tree in the snow with the sun peeping behind it is beautiful! Wonderful capture.
December 19th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty morning shot.
December 19th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how beautiful
December 19th, 2022
365 Project
close