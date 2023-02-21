Previous
Young baker by haskar
Photo 2103

Young baker

Now it's fashionable. Every city has its little hero and erects a monument to him. In Elbląg (Poland) it is a sculpture of a small baker who saved the city from destruction a long time ago.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Inga Johansson ace
Nice night shot and story.
February 21st, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
very interesting
February 21st, 2023  
Speedwell
Great Nightshot. Great story too.
February 21st, 2023  
