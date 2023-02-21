Sign up
Photo 2103
Young baker
Now it's fashionable. Every city has its little hero and erects a monument to him. In Elbląg (Poland) it is a sculpture of a small baker who saved the city from destruction a long time ago.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2520
photos
245
followers
222
following
576% complete
View this month »
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
Latest from all albums
339
2100
340
2101
2102
341
2103
342
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th February 2023 8:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
city
,
statue
Inga Johansson
ace
Nice night shot and story.
February 21st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
very interesting
February 21st, 2023
Speedwell
Great Nightshot. Great story too.
February 21st, 2023
