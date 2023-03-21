Previous
Before concert by haskar
Photo 2130

Before concert

Just before the concert, the harpist checked the tuning of the instrument. 47 strings takes some time. I was at a chamber concert for string quartet, harp, flute and clarinet. I really like chamber music, and this concert was wonderful.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous instrument, beautiful capture.
March 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh I like chamber music as well and go to regular performances. This is a great shot and very evocative.
March 22nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Oh such a beautiful instrument fav
March 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful - I just love the sound of the Harp!
March 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
March 22nd, 2023  
