Photo 2129
The burst of spring
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
3
7
6
365
E-M1MarkIII
20th March 2023 9:30am
spring
bud
maple
Mags
ace
How beautiful! Love the soft background too.
March 20th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like the composition and the detail with the single falling leaf and the soft tones. Favourite
March 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful! great focus and soft background! fav
March 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nicely done
March 20th, 2023
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
March 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
March 20th, 2023
