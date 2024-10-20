Previous
An Autumn Impressions by haskar
An Autumn Impressions

Sorry I've been absent for a few days but I had a migraine.
Here I tried to take a long exposure shot using the ND filter built into the Olympus camera. I actually liked this feature, you don't have to wear a filter on your lens.
haskar

Corinne C ace
A wonderful abstract
October 20th, 2024  
