Previous
Photo 2697
An Autumn Impressions
Sorry I've been absent for a few days but I had a migraine.
Here I tried to take a long exposure shot using the ND filter built into the Olympus camera. I actually liked this feature, you don't have to wear a filter on your lens.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
long-exposure
colour
atumn
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful abstract
October 20th, 2024
