Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2695
Girl feeding pigeons
I asked her how she had such success with pigeons. She replied that she fed them sunflower seeds.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3319
photos
244
followers
215
following
738% complete
View this month »
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Latest from all albums
2689
2690
111
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th October 2024 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
park
,
pigeon
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s lovely. She looks so happy
October 15th, 2024
Tia
ace
What a super shot!
October 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close