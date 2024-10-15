Previous
Girl feeding pigeons by haskar
Photo 2695

Girl feeding pigeons

I asked her how she had such success with pigeons. She replied that she fed them sunflower seeds.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

haskar

Lesley ace
Ah that’s lovely. She looks so happy
October 15th, 2024  
Tia ace
What a super shot!
October 15th, 2024  
