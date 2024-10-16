Sign up
Photo 2696
Photo 2696
An autumn forest
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
3
4
haskar
ace
haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3320
photos
244
followers
215
following
738% complete
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
2690
111
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
2696
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th October 2024 5:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
autumn
,
forest
,
golden-hour
Hazel
ace
Exceptionally beautiful!
October 16th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely sunflare and autumn colours. Fav 😊
October 16th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Superb pov
October 16th, 2024
