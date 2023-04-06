Sign up
Photo 2146
A romantic relationship
It was sleet, the wind was blowing, and I watched in awe at this courting couple
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
3
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2580
photos
245
followers
225
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
6th April 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
zoo
,
seal
,
behavior
Corinne C
ace
Oh I love the perspective on these two!
April 6th, 2023
FBailey
ace
What an incredibly endearing capture ...
April 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture :)
April 6th, 2023
