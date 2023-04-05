Sign up
Photo 2145
Spring in the city
Acer negundo flowers.
We have a very cold spring and therefore the development of plants is much slower. On the day when it gets warm, everything will explode with incredible power.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2578
photos
244
followers
224
following
587% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th April 2023 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
spring
,
close-up
,
dof
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful dof!
April 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful find , Spring is not far away!
April 5th, 2023
