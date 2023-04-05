Previous
Spring in the city by haskar
Spring in the city

Acer negundo flowers.
We have a very cold spring and therefore the development of plants is much slower. On the day when it gets warm, everything will explode with incredible power.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful dof!
April 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delightful find , Spring is not far away!
April 5th, 2023  
