Photo 2144
Yellow-green flowers
Alternate-leaved golden-saxifrage is blooming in March.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd April 2023 1:35pm
Tags
green
,
plant
,
spring
,
swamp
