Photo 2155
Spring in the park
After two rainy days we had a beautiful evening, and nature took on colors. Hornbeam inflorescences are visible in the foreground.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
6
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2148
2149
2150
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
362
2152
363
2153
364
2154
2155
365
Views
2
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th April 2023 5:18pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
spring
,
park
,
pov
Dawn
ace
Very nice
April 16th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh love it!
April 16th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this! The gentle back light is so special
April 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
The light through this is beautiful
April 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome. Fav
April 16th, 2023
Catriona Baker
You do these type of shots so exceptionally well. An inspiration to simple folk like me
April 16th, 2023
